Stepanakert City residential areas under missile bombardment

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces continue committing “war crimes” by bombarding the peaceful settlements and civilian population of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert, is being bombarded with long-range missiles.

The Azeri forces are targeting apartment blocks, residential districts and facilities of public and economic significance. The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said there is not a single military facility anywhere nearby.

International news media reporters on the scene have also recorded the non-stop explosions and air raid sirens from the morning of November 9 in Stepanakert.

