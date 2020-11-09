Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Azerbaijan fires several long-range cluster missiles at Stepanakert after midnight

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Stepanakert City was again bombarded by Azerbaijani forces overnight November 8-9, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The situation in other towns and cities was “relatively calm”, it said.

“After midnight the [Azerbaijani forces] fired several long-range cluster missiles at Stepanakert, damaging civilian infrastructures. There are no victims in the capital city. The night proceeded relatively calm in other settlements of Artsakh,” the State Service of Emergency Situations said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





