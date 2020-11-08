Artsrun Hovhannisyan thinks tomorrow battle for Shushi will be over – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan thinks that the battle for Shushi city of Artsakh that has been going on for the last days, can be over tomorrow, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Public TV.

''Clashes take place inside and nearby Shushi. Our troops carried out stubborn and skillful fights. I can say that the separate battle for Shushi that went on during the last 3-4 days, will be over tomorrow. I don't want to give an early prediction but I think tomorrow the battle for Shushi will be over’', Hovhannisyan said.