Mkhitaryan scores hat-trick, ensuring victory for Roma
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In the 7th round of Italy’s football cup, Roma was hosted by Genoa club.
ARMENPRESS reports Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a hat-trick. Genoa 1- Roma 3.At the moment Roma is the 3rd in Serie A. Milan is the leader
