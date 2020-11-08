1 civilian injured as a result of Azerbaijani bombing of Artsakh’s Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces bombed the capital of Artsakh Stepanakert on November 8 at 18:30, injuring one civilian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of the Emergency Situation of Artsakh.

‘’During the day the situation in Artsakh’s settlements was stable but tense.

The stable situation in Stepanakert continued until 18:30. A while ago the city was bombed. There is one injured among the civilians.

The rescuers provided first aid to the injured and took to a medical center. His life is under risk.

Air raid siren in Martakert was activated twice today. The adversary tried to use military aviation against the city.

The situation in Martuni city was again calm. Today the adversary used heavy artillery here at midday against civilian infrastructures.

The situation was relatively calm in Askeran, Kashatagh and Shahumyan regions’’, reads the statement.