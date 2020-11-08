Clashes take place in Artsakh’s Shushi and nearby areas – Artsrun Hovhannisyan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs that clashes take place in Shushi city of Artsakh and nearby areas, ARMENPRESS reports Hovhanisyan wrote in his Telegram Channel.
‘’Wait for official information, refrain from assessments’’, Hovhannisyan wrote.
