Artsakh’s Defense Army carries out offensive measures and attacks in Martuni direction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh carried out offensive measures and attacks in Martuni direction, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’A little more intensive, but not like in Shushi, clashes continue also in Martuni direction, where we carried out 1-2 offensive measures and attacks. There is stability in that direction’’, Hovhannisyan said.