Turkish defense and foreign ministers visit Baku

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s defense minister Hulusi Akar and foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, RIA Novosti reports.

The Turkish defense and foreign ministers have already met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Recently Turkish top officials are frequently visiting Azerbaijan.

The Russian Kommersant has recently published an article, stating that the Turkish defense minister has been in Baku on September 28-30 and personally led the war unleashed against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan