Deputy NSS chief of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Mikayel Hambardzumyan has been dismissed from the position of deputy director of the National Security Service of Armenia according to the presidential decree.

According to another presidential decree, Hambardzumyan has been relieved also from the position of acting NSS Director.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the respective decrees based on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Colonel Mikayel Hambardzumyan has been appointed deputy director of the NSS on August 11, 2020 according to the presidential decree, but according to another decree he was appointed acting director of the NSS on October 8, 2020.

