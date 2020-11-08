Armen Abazyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Armen Abazyan Director of the National Security Service.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

The decree is posted at the official website of the President.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a proposal to President Armen Sarkissian on dismissing acting Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Mikayel Hambardzumyan.

