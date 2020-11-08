Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Armen Abazyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia

Armen Abazyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Armen Abazyan Director of the National Security Service.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

The decree is posted at the official website of the President.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a proposal to President Armen Sarkissian on dismissing acting Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Mikayel Hambardzumyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration