Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7630
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Azerbaijani military as a result of the large-scale aggression launched against Artsakh since September 27 has reached 7630, the Armenian Unified Info Center reports.
As for the military equipment, the losses of the Azerbaijani side include 264 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 784 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.
