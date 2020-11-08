Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Artsakh neutralizes Azerbaijani subversive groups in Berdzor direction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Defense Army unit and a group of reservists and militias of Kashatagh region started counterattacks today in the direction of Berdzor in three wings, Head of Berdzor department of the Artsakh union of volunteers Harutyun Avanesyan said on Facebook, stating that the Azerbaijani side suffered huge losses in manpower and military equipment.

“The adversary’s subversive groups are being detected and eliminated one by one. Wait for victorious news”, Avanesyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





