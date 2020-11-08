Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Azerbaijani armed forces retreat in Martuni direction: WarGonzo

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Russian WarGonzo reports that the Azerbaijani armed forces are retreating in the direction of Artsakh’s town of Martuni.

The Telegram channel of WarGonzo informs that the Defense Army of Artsakh managed to shot down a warplane of the Azerbaijani side not far from the town of Martuni.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


