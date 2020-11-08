Diaspora’s philanthropists express readiness to restore dome of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s ministry of education, science and culture has received many phone calls from the philanthropists of the Diaspora who expressed their readiness to restore the dome of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi and other cultural centers damaged from the Azerbaijani attacks, Minister of education, science and culture Lusine Gharakhanyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“Cultural homes have been destroyed in Artsakh. Shushi’s cultural center suffered the heaviest destruction. I have received many calls from our Diaspora partners, philanthropists who expressed their readiness to restore the cultural enters, as well as the dome of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi. And this gives hope. We will do that, I have no doubt”, she said.

The Artsakh minister assured that all planned programs will be implemented. They had plans to open an engineering technological park in Togh village of Hadrut.

On October 8 Azerbaijan carried out two strikes on the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, causing damage to the complex.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan