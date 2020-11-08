Artsakh universities hold classes online

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The universities in Artsakh are holding classes online during the ongoing war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The state university of Artsakh will resume the classes on November 10, Artsakh’s minister of education, science and culture Lusine Gharakhanyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“The higher educational institutions in Artsakh have started their work. The Artsakh state university will start the classes on November 10, whereas the technology university and the Mesrop Mashtots university in Shushi have already started the online classes. The teaching staff is from Artsakh”, the minister said.

She said they will soon solve the study organization issue in vocational schools and colleges.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan