Armenia Prosecutor General’s Office ready to ensure contacts for embassies with arrested terrorists

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia is applying to foreign embassies, international organizations specialized in fight against international terrorism operating in Armenia, expressing readiness to ensure contacts with the arrested two citizens of Syria who have been charged with international terrorism, based on a respective application.

“The Office of the Prosecutor General has already informed that two citizens of Syria with Arab origins Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir and Yusuf Alaabet al-Hajji have been detained on the sidelines of the criminal cases filed on launching an aggressive war by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia, using banned methods on waging war, and causing human and property losses with coordinated and deliberate means.

Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir has been detained by the Defense Army of Artsakh on October 29, 2020, and Yusuf Alaabet al-Hajji on November 1, amid the ongoing military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. They have been charged with international terrorism, gross violations of international humanitarian law norm during armed conflicts (murder, attacking civilians, indiscriminate attacks), and participation in a military conflict as a mercenary.

According to the data received, these people have been transported from Syria to Azerbaijan by Turkey in September-October 2020 and have been directly engaged in the ongoing Azerbaijani military crimes against Artsakh.

On the sidelines of the cooperation in fighting international terrorism, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia applies to foreign diplomatic representations, international concerned organizations specialized in the fight against international terrorism, stating that in case of wishing to be convinced in the presence of the aforementioned facts, we are ready to ensure contacts based on a respective application with these arrested persons and provide other necessary information about the aforementioned”.

