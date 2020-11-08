COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 50 million

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally has surpassed 50 million 278 thousand, according to the data of the coronavirus research centers.

The global death toll has passed 1 million 256 thousand.

More than 35 million 556 thousand people have recovered.

The US is leading in terms of both confirmed cases and number of deaths – 10 million 182 thousand 977 and 243,257.

The next is India – 8 million 507 thousand 754 confirmed cases and 126,162.

Then comes Brazil which reported a total of 5 million 653 thousand 561 cases and 162,286 deaths.

Russia is the fourth – 1 million 753 thousand 836 cases and 30,251 deaths.

The next is France which confirmed 1 million 748 thousand 705 and 40,169 deaths.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 218.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan