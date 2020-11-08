PHOTOS: Stepanakert City after Azerbaijani overnight bombardment

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The State Emergency Service of Artsakh has released photos showing the capital Stepanakert after the latest Azerbaijani bombardment overnight November 7-8.

“The adversary’s handwriting on targeting the civilian population, launched since September 27, is not changing”, the Service said.

Overnight November 7-8 the situation has been tense in Stepanakert as the capital of Artsakh has been reportedly hit with missiles by the Azerbaijani forces. 8 long-range missile strikes were fired at the city’s apartment buildings, residential districts, public facilities and other civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. In other communities, the relative calm situation has been maintained.

