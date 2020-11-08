COVID-19: Armenia reports 2175 new cases, 921 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 2175 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 106,424, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

921 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 64,179.

4790 tests were conducted in the past one day.

26 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1559.

The number of active cases is 40,281.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 405 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan