Artsakh’s Shushi resists Azerbaijani strikes

SHUSHI, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The city of Shushi of the Republic of Artsakh is resisting the strikes of the Azerbaijani side despite the numerous damages, the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports.

“Despite the numerous destructions the city is resisting the adversary’s strikes”, the Service said.

Overnight November 7-8 the situation has been tense in Stepanakert as the capital of Artsakh has been reportedly hit with missiles by the Azerbaijani forces. 8 long-range missile strikes were fired at the city’s apartment buildings, residential districts, public facilities and other civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. In other communities, the relative calm situation has been maintained.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan