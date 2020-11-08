‘We stand with defenders of Homeland until the end’ – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced that the defenders of the Homeland are standing until the end in the ongoing fight for life or death.

“Dear compatriots, I met one of the most difficult daybreaks of my life at the Revival Square in Stepanakert. We stand with the defenders of our Homeland until the end. The fight for life or death continues”, the President said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan