Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, during which the sides discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports TASS was informed from the press service of the Turkish foreign ministry.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Russian President informed his Turkish counterpart about his telephone conversations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders. The discussions were aimed at the immediate cessation of hostilities and searching ways for a political and diplomatic settlement.