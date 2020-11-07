Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Leading media outlets write about Joe Biden's victory

Leading media outlets write about Joe Biden's victory

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A number of leading media outlets inform that Democratic Joe Biden has been elected U.S. President.

ARMENPRESS reports CNN and BBC inform about Biden's victory.

According to CNN, Joe Biden has already received 273 votes. 270 votes are necessary for being elected.

BBC wrote that Joe Biden will become U.S. President, defeating Donald Trump.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration