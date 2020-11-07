Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Artsakh's army carries out successful operations south from Shushi – MoD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has carried out successful operation in the south from Shushi, representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told on his Facebook page.

''Heavy clashes take place in the North and Martuni direction. Our troops have carried out successful operation south from Shushi'', Hovhannisyan wrote



