Donald Trump announces victory in presidential elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he has won the presidential elections, ARMENPRESS reports Trump wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

''I won this election, by a lot'', Trump wrote.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the reporters that U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden received the mandate of the voters and will become the elected President of the State.





