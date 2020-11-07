Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Azerbaijan firing rockets against Artsakh’s Stepanakert = DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan armed forces are firing Grad and Smerch rockets against Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, ARMENPRESS reports the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh informs.

There is no information about casualties so far.





