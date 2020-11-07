Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Ukraine Police to take under protection official representations of Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s National Police will take under protection all official representations of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

“All official representations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be taken under police protection soon. We call on everyone, especially representatives of the diaspora, citizens of both states on the territory of Ukraine, to show patience and tolerance towards each other”, Klymenko said as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.





