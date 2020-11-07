Burger King issues apology for social media posts supporting Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. In an email to the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR), Burger King has issued an apology for posts made by its Azerbaijan franchisee expressly supporting Azerbaijan’s genocidal war effort, ANCA-WR reports.

The ANCA-WR contacted Burger King’s Board of Directors as part of its #BoycottHate campaign to express the concern of the Armenian community over the use of its brand’s platform to promote the Azerbaijani government’s campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Burger King’s reply read:

Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We assure you that the social media posts referencing Azerbaijan were not in line with our brand guidelines and do not reflect the opinions of the Burger King brand.

We have confirmed that the franchisee removed the content shortly after the original posting, and that the message included in the post will not be repeated.

We apologize for this incident and will work with the franchisee to ensure that the Burger King restaurants in Azerbaijan concentrate on providing the great tasting, high quality food that our guests have come to expect from us.

Late last month, the Azerbaijani franchisees of McDonald’s and Burger King posted images on their social media platforms indicating support for Azerbaijan’s genocidal aggression against the Armenian people. Both Burger King and McDonald’s removed the social media posts when the issue was brought to their attention.