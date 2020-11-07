French MPs apply to President Macron calling on to recognize Artsakh’s independence  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 39 members of the National Assembly of France have applied to President Emmanuel Macron, calling on not to show neutrality on the Nagorno Karabakh issue and recognize the independence of Artsakh, MP Guy Teissier said on Twitter.

In their call addressed to the French President, the MPs stated that only the international recognition, as in Kosovo’s case, will enable Artsakh to get out of the zone which doesn’t allow to get international, humanitarian support.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan