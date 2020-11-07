COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases reach almost 50 million

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally has surpassed 49 million 708 thousand, according to the data of the coronavirus research centers.

The global death toll has passed 1 million 249 thousand.

More than 35 million 286 thousand people have recovered.

The US is leading in terms of both confirmed cases and number of deaths – 10 million 060 thousand 464 and 242,256.

The next is India – 8 million 462 thousand 080 confirmed cases and 125,605.

Then comes Brazil which reported a total of 5 million 632 thousand 505 cases and 162,035 deaths.

Russia is the fourth – 1 million 753 thousand 836 cases and 30,251 deaths.

The next is France which confirmed 1 million 661 thousand 853 and 39,865 deaths.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 215.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan