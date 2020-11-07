Artsakh’s Shushi suffered countless damages from Azerbaijani rocket-artillery strikes 

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s cultural city Shushi has suffered major and countless damages and destructions from the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression, Officer at the information and PR department of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“As the city is still under fire at this moment, reporters are unable to visit Shushi and to get first-hand information what is happening there and whether the cultural centers, museums and spiritual structures have been targeted. The fire is not stopping, the city has been under intense fire yesterday during the whole day. A fire broke out. Two residential houses have been burnt, but it was possible to neutralize it on time in case when the air raid sirens were not deactivated and the city was under constant shelling. No casualties have been reported in Shushi yesterday and today”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan