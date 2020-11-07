Entire village catches fire in Turkey

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Tepeharman village in Turkey’s Kastamonu province caught fire due to poor electrical connection, IHA news agency reports.

According to preliminary reports, more than 10 homes and a mosque were burned.

The fire broke out in one of the village homes due to poor electricity connection and was quickly spread across the village.

There are no reports on casualties and injuries yet.

The fire was neutralized today in the morning, preventing its spread to forest.

Fires, as well as forest fires, are being reported in Turkey in recent period.

Reporting by Sedrak Sargsyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan