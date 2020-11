Explosions heard in Stepanakert: Air raid sirens activated in Artsakh’s capital

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Explosions were heard in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on November 7, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The air raid sirens are activated in the city.

A total of six explosions were heard.

The Azerbaijani side continues war crimes against the civilian population of Artsakh. Stepanakert has been reportedly hit with missiles since morning of November 6.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan