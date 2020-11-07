Kanye West receives 60,000 votes in US presidential election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 43-year-old rapper Kanye West (Birthday Party) received 60,000 votes in the US presidential election, reports BBC.

In this first presidential attempt, West appeared on the ballot in 12 states, missing the filing deadline in most others. He gathered the most votes - 10,188 - in Tennessee, a state that typically favours Republican candidates.

But West's political career may not be over yet. He tweeted "Kanye 2024" this week, signalling another bid to come.