Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7510

Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7510

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Azerbaijani military as a result of the large-scale aggression launched against Artsakh since September 27 has reached 7510, the Armenian Unified Info Center reports.

As for the military equipment, the losses of the Azerbaijani side include 262 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 749 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration