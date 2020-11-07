World should understand what is happening in Artsakh – Serj Tankian on war and new songs of SOAD
10:43, 7 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned rock musician, soloist of System of a Down Serj Tankian highlights holding active information campaign over the Artsakh war to show the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression to the world.
In a talk to Hayern Aysor, Tankian says foreigners should know and see what is happening now in Artsakh.
The respective video talk is attached below:
