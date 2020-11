Artsakh’s Shushi has been under Azeri missile strike at night

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Overnight November 6-7 the situation in Artsakh’s peaceful settlements has been relatively calm, the State Service for Emergency Situations reports.

“After midnight, the relative calm situation has been maintained in [capital] Stepanakert and other cities, except for Shushi. Shushi has been under regular missile strike”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan