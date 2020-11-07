Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Posters calling for peace, recognition of Artsakh, as well as the flag of Artsakh have been attached in the streets of the United States.

The initiative belongs to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The flag of Artsakh, with a call to recognize Artsakh, is attached to a big poster in the central part of one of the highways of the US city of Paterson.

Another poster posted in one of the streets of LA calls for standing by Armenians today because tomorrow it will be late.

The next poster calls for peace to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan