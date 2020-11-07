Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani UAV in eastern direction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani UAV at around 06:45 in the eastern direction, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

