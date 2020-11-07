Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani UAV in eastern direction
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani UAV at around 06:45 in the eastern direction, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:33 Intense battles reported in Shushi-Karin Tak section: Artsakh repels Azeri offensive attempts
- 10:25 Artsakh’s Shushi has been under Azeri missile strike at night
- 10:03 Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets
- 09:54 Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani UAV in eastern direction
- 09:00 European Stocks - 06-11-20
- 08:58 US stocks - 06-11-20
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-20
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-11-20
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-11-20
- 00:21 Greenberg Traurig cuts ties with Turkish government for its support to Azerbaijan
- 11.06-23:59 Ombudsmen of Armenia, Artsakh publish report on use of weapons of mass destruction by Azerbaijan
- 11.06-23:41 Corsican Assembly adopts resolution on recognition of Artsakh's independence
- 11.06-23:00 Iranian General urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to resolve conflict peacefully
- 11.06-22:24 Neutralization of Azeri groups near Shushi continues at lower intensity after 2-days heavy clashes
- 11.06-20:39 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces election of Joe Biden as U.S. President
- 11.06-19:42 Mayor of Artsakh’s Shushi city assures the city is in reliable hands
- 11.06-19:41 Azerbaijanis kill civilians in settlements under their control
- 11.06-19:38 Azerbaijan's manpower losses over 7400
- 11.06-19:08 Archaeological camp of Artsakh’s Tigranakert significantly damaged by targeted Azerbaijani strike
- 11.06-18:27 Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh’s major cities
- 11.06-18:04 French Beringer Aero suspends sales of parts for Turkish UAVs
- 11.06-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-20
- 11.06-17:45 Asian Stocks up - 06-11-20
- 11.06-17:44 Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador
- 11.06-16:46 President of Artsakh discusses current situation with parliamentary factions
10:59, 11.04.2020
Viewed 19872 times ‘We were ordered to slaughter every Armenian in the village’, captured Syrian mercenary says
21:16, 11.04.2020
Viewed 12038 times Disguised as Armenian troops, Azeri commandos ambush AMBULANCE and kill doctor who hurried to help
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 7419 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
14:21, 11.01.2020
Viewed 7287 times $100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh
00:51, 11.06.2020
Viewed 5370 times Russian Foreign Ministry surprised at Aliyev’s emotional response to Lavrov’s announcement