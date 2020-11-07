Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.98% to $1904.00, copper price up by 2.76% to $6946.50, lead price up by 1.78% to $1854.50, nickel price up by 0.92% to $15564.00, tin price up by 1.35% to $18380.00, zinc price up by 2.62% to $2624.00, molybdenum price stood at $19621.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





