 Corsican Assembly adopts resolution on recognition of Artsakh's independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Assembly of Corsica (one of 18 regions of France) has adopted a resolution on the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Corsican Assembly.

The resolution says that given the fact that Azerbaijan unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27, considering that Artsakh is the cradle of civilization of Armenians, considering the fact that neither Azerbaijan, nor Turkey recognize the Armenian Genocide, considering the serious violations of the international humanitarian laws, particularly the Geneva Convention in the Azerbaijani attacks supported by Turkey and a number of other circumstances, the Corsican Assembly believes that the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh can foster the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

‘’The Corsican Assembly condemns the aggression against Artsakh by Turkey through Azerbaijan, supports the Armenian people in their fight for peace and freedom, calls on all the UN member states and the European Union to recognize the Republic of Artsakh and calls on the UN member states and the European Union to actively participate in the searches for settlement to this conflict and peace’’, reads the resolution.