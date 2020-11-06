Neutralization of Azeri groups near Shushi continues at lower intensity after 2-days heavy clashes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Intensive and heavy clashes took place at the settlements near Shushi and the roads leading to Shushi. The clashes continue up till now but the intensity has significantly dropped, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’The operation of neutralization of reconnaissance and sabotage groups, separate platoon tactical groups, mercenary bandits continues. On the roads to Shushi dozens, if not hundreds of bodies are left’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added if the clashes in the direction of Shushi still continues, the Armenian artillery has already defeated the Azerbaijani artillery.

Hovhannisyan noted that during the last two days the situation near Shushi was quite complicated, but added that those hardships have already been overcome, not ruling out that in the future there can be again hard days.

He said that soon photos and footages showing the excellent job of the Armenian forces will be released.