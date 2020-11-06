Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces election of Joe Biden as U.S. President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has received the mandate of the voters and will soon become the elected president of the country, ARMENPRESS reports Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told the reporters.

''Soon Joe Biden will become the elected President from Vice-President. This is a happy day for our country'', she said.

Citing its sources, CNN said that the incumbent President Donald Trump told his aides that does not plan to accept defeat in the elections.





