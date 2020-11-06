Mayor of Artsakh’s Shushi city assures the city is in reliable hands

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Artsakh’s Shushi city Artsvik Sargsyan assures that the city is in reliable hands because Artsakh-Armenia-Diaspora trinity stands for its protection.

The Mayor, who is in defense positions of the city, told ARMENPRESS that Shushi will definitely continue speaking in Armenian and the bells of Ghazanchetsots Church will continue to ring. ‘’They spread false photos that allegedly they have raised a flag on a mosque, but an examination shows that it’s a fake photo. They should never think that Shushi can belong to them, it will never happen. We have to win, we will live in Shushi’’, Sargsyan said.

Artsvik Sargsyan emphasized that Azerbaijanis have always fled from the battlefield, seeing Armenians. ‘’In all the wars I have participated they fled from us, they fled in a way we were unable to hunt them. There were times when we met in peaceful moments they told as that when we decide to attack, we should inform them so that they can flee. Yes, today they don't fight, the mercenaries fight instead of them, because if they don't do that, they will be shot from behind. But this is a temporal thing, in the near times we will celebrate our victory'', Sargsyan said.

Shushi Mayor assured that during the clashes for Shushi the adversary has suffered serious losses and continues to suffer.

Van Novikov