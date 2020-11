Azerbaijan's manpower losses over 7400

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the large-scale military aggression against Artsakh, Azerbaijan's manpower losses amounted to 7405 by November 5.

ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center has published new data of Azerbaijan's losses, which are 257 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 736 armored equipment, 6 TOS-1 heavy flamethrower systems.