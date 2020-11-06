Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh’s major cities

Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh’s major cities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again targeted Stepanakert and Shushi cities of Artsakh, inflicting serious material damage, ARMENPRESS reports the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

‘’Azerbaijan continues war crimes against civilian population. During the day cluster warheads were fired against Stepanakert. There are a lot of destructions.

The warheads dropped on residential houses and nearby areas, damaged roofs, and broke windows. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the civilians.

The next target of the adversary is Shushi. The destructions and damages in the cultural center of Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression are uncountable’’, reads the statement.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration