Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh’s major cities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again targeted Stepanakert and Shushi cities of Artsakh, inflicting serious material damage, ARMENPRESS reports the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

‘’Azerbaijan continues war crimes against civilian population. During the day cluster warheads were fired against Stepanakert. There are a lot of destructions.

The warheads dropped on residential houses and nearby areas, damaged roofs, and broke windows. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the civilians.

The next target of the adversary is Shushi. The destructions and damages in the cultural center of Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression are uncountable’’, reads the statement.