Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-20

YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 493.74 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.86 drams to 585.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.38 drams to 648.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 600.03 drams to 30771.16 drams. Silver price up by 9.35 drams to 390.03 drams. Platinum price up by 377.32 drams to 14239.07 drams.