Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held today a farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy Vincenzo del Monaco, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM highly valued the activity of the Italian Ambassador in Armenia during which the bilateral relations have recorded an efficient development. In this context he considered important his official visit to Italy in 2019 and thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to promoting the Armenian-Italian agenda.

The Ambassador of Italy thanked Armenia’s PM for appreciating his work and stated that he has invested the maximum efforts to further raise the level of the bilateral cooperation.

The sides stated that Armenia and Italy have a great cooperation potential and highlighted taking constant steps for fully utilizing it.

At the meeting the officials also discussed the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh. The Italian Ambassador expressed his condolences over the deaths of soldiers and peaceful civilians in the military operations and reaffirmed his support.

Pashinyan said the Armenian people are united and decisive in overcoming this difficult situation and achieving the political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with the support of leading international partners.

Nikol Pashinyan wished success to the Ambassador in his future activities.

