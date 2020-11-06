Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

President of Artsakh discusses current situation with parliamentary factions

President of Artsakh discusses current situation with parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has discussed the current situation and issues relating to adoption of possible political decisions with the factions of the parliament.

“Dear compatriots, I have just met with the factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh. We have discussed the current situation and issues relating to adoption of possible political decisions deriving from this situation. At this moment the joint and harmonious work of all state structures is highly important for the sacred work of the defense of the Homeland”, the President said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration