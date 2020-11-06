President of Artsakh discusses current situation with parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has discussed the current situation and issues relating to adoption of possible political decisions with the factions of the parliament.

“Dear compatriots, I have just met with the factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh. We have discussed the current situation and issues relating to adoption of possible political decisions deriving from this situation. At this moment the joint and harmonious work of all state structures is highly important for the sacred work of the defense of the Homeland”, the President said on Facebook.

