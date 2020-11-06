EU extends Turkey sanctions by one year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Union extended by one year the sanctions against Turkey for the unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and threatened to impose fresh sanctions.

“The Council today adopted a decision extending for one year, until 12 November 2021, the existing framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean”, the Council of the European Union said.

“The European Union will therefore maintain its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean. The sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed. Currently two individuals are subject to sanctions.”

